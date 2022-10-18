Invest in Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) closed at 4.40 in the last session, up 6.54% from day before closing price of $4.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1867987 shares were traded. BFLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BFLY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.50.

On December 17, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

On June 21, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on June 21, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Stoica Andrei G sold 4,776 shares for $4.76 per share. The transaction valued at 22,740 led to the insider holds 457,022 shares of the business.

Shahida Darius sold 20,139 shares of BFLY for $110,630 on Sep 19. The Chief Strategy/Bus Dev Officer now owns 656,793 shares after completing the transaction at $5.49 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Quander Troy, who serves as the SVP, Regulatory and Quality of the company, sold 1,493 shares for $6.19 each. As a result, the insider received 9,246 and left with 173,367 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFLY has reached a high of $11.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.6688, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7481.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BFLY traded on average about 2.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.88M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 199.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.18M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BFLY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.88M with a Short Ratio of 8.80, compared to 22.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.00% and a Short% of Float of 16.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.12. EPS for the following year is -$1.1, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.1 and -$1.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $19.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.1M to a low estimate of $19.1M. As of the current estimate, Butterfly Network Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.51M, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.56M, up 32.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $110M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110M and the low estimate is $110M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.