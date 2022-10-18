Invest in Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) closed at 1.16 in the last session, up 2.65% from day before closing price of $1.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2146093 shares were traded. SENS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SENS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 19, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On April 01, 2021, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when JAIN Mukul sold 50,000 shares for $1.97 per share. The transaction valued at 98,500 led to the insider holds 2,506,156 shares of the business.

Fiorentino Edward sold 63,553 shares of SENS for $104,862 on Mar 11. The Director now owns 427,739 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On Feb 11, another insider, Tressler Nick B., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 72,873 shares for $2.46 each. As a result, the insider received 179,268 and left with 307,410 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Senseonics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 41.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 38.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SENS has reached a high of $4.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5846, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6845.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SENS traded on average about 5.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.56M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 464.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 424.75M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SENS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 77.85M with a Short Ratio of 12.64, compared to 84.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.80% and a Short% of Float of 17.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SENS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.68M, up 46.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $68.9M and the low estimate is $30.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 101.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.