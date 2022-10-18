Invest in TAL Education Group (TAL) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $3.89 in the prior trading day, TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) closed at 4.21, up 8.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5595464 shares were traded. TAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TAL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.90 from $7.60 previously.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on March 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.50 to $4.40.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TAL has reached a high of $6.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9876, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9910.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.89M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 645.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 352.85M. Insiders hold about 83.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TAL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 48.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.41, compared to 26.2M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $822M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $922.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39B, down -79.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $951M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.