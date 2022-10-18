Investing in Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) closed at 20.69 up 3.35% from its previous closing price of $20.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1373936 shares were traded. CRBG stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Corebridge Financial Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On October 10, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $23.

On October 10, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on October 10, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Corebridge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRBG has reached a high of $22.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRBG has traded an average of 3.66M shares per day and 1.86M over the past ten days. A total of 645.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.86M. Insiders hold about 78.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.91% stake in the company.