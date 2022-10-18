Investing in Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) closed at 0.71 up 8.27% from its previous closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0541 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3054767 shares were traded. LFLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6671.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Leafly Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 143.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 143.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on May 20, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Kennedy Brendan sold 81,585 shares for $1.35 per share. The transaction valued at 110,074 led to the insider holds 3,786,859 shares of the business.

Kennedy Brendan sold 29,159 shares of LFLY for $41,718 on Sep 13. The 10% Owner now owns 3,868,444 shares after completing the transaction at $1.43 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Krishnaswamy Suresh, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 402 shares for $1.50 each. As a result, the insider received 605 and left with 598 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 70.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LFLY has reached a high of $11.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3675, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1357.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LFLY has traded an average of 767.56K shares per day and 1.36M over the past ten days. A total of 37.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.24M. Insiders hold about 21.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LFLY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.19, compared to 1.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 4.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.04M, up 24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $78.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $81.4M and the low estimate is $73.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.