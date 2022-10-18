Investing in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s stock clocked out at 6.25, down -0.48% from its previous closing price of $6.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6248605 shares were traded. MLCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MLCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 06, 2022, CLSA Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7.84 to $7.73.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on December 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLCO has reached a high of $12.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 473.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 459.37M. Insiders hold about 33.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.40% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.79B and the low estimate is $3.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 83.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.