Investing in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s stock clocked out at 14.28, up 6.33% from its previous closing price of $13.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1898961 shares were traded. PAGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.80.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PAGS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

On April 08, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on April 08, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PagSeguro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAGS has reached a high of $39.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PAGS traded 3.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 331.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.69M. Insiders hold about 0.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PAGS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.66, compared to 8.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 4.62%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $1.22, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.57 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $679.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $701.37M to a low estimate of $603.91M. As of the current estimate, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $430.06M, an estimated increase of 58.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $715.22M, an increase of 42.70% less than the figure of $58.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $746.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $679.58M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 37.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.97B and the low estimate is $3.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.