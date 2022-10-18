Is Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $16.98 in the prior trading day, Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) closed at 18.68, up 10.01%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4459922 shares were traded. TOST stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TOST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on October 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $24 from $22 previously.

On September 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $22.

On April 05, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $29.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on April 05, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Comparato Christopher P sold 889 shares for $17.27 per share. The transaction valued at 15,351 led to the insider holds 291,172 shares of the business.

Fredette Stephen sold 445 shares of TOST for $7,684 on Oct 04. The Co-President now owns 4,314,344 shares after completing the transaction at $17.27 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Gomez Elena, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 11,253 shares for $17.27 each. As a result, the insider received 194,317 and left with 85,146 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOST has reached a high of $69.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.84M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 509.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.10M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TOST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.33, compared to 10.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 7.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 48.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.55B and the low estimate is $3.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.