It’s a good day to be an iStar Inc. (STAR) shareholder

In the latest session, iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) closed at 9.23 up 5.01% from its previous closing price of $8.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1270357 shares were traded. STAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of iStar Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STAR has reached a high of $27.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STAR has traded an average of 1.16M shares per day and 1.32M over the past ten days. A total of 85.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.71M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.10% stake in the company. Shares short for STAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.83, compared to 7.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.69% and a Short% of Float of 11.57%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for STAR is 0.50, from 0.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of -$1.76, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.36 and $6.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.02. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.08 and -$0.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $40.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $42M to a low estimate of $39.4M. As of the current estimate, iStar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.59M, an estimated decrease of -61.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.85M, a decrease of -79.10% less than the figure of -$61.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $160M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $147.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $153.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $308.63M, down -50.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $163.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174M and the low estimate is $152.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.