It’s a good day to be an JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) shareholder

In the latest session, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) closed at 6.85 up 2.70% from its previous closing price of $6.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8764108 shares were traded. JBLU stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of JetBlue Airways Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Susquehanna Downgraded its Positive to Neutral on July 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Hayes Robin sold 1,000 shares for $10.97 per share. The transaction valued at 10,970 led to the insider holds 583,298 shares of the business.

Hayes Robin sold 1,000 shares of JBLU for $12,610 on Apr 18. The CEO now owns 582,776 shares after completing the transaction at $12.61 per share. On Apr 01, another insider, Hayes Robin, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $15.02 each. As a result, the insider received 15,020 and left with 583,926 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBLU has reached a high of $16.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JBLU has traded an average of 11.47M shares per day and 10.98M over the past ten days. A total of 323.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 322.01M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.60% stake in the company. Shares short for JBLU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.18, compared to 14.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.04% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.46B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.55B to a low estimate of $2.41B. As of the current estimate, JetBlue Airways Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.5B, an estimated increase of 64.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.48B, an increase of 28.70% less than the figure of $64.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.42B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBLU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.04B, up 50.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.3B and the low estimate is $8.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.