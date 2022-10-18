It’s an appealing income play to consider Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)

After finishing at $41.55 in the prior trading day, Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) closed at 43.25, up 4.09%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1215723 shares were traded. KRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KRC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 19, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $50.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $48.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on June 23, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Osmond John sold 1,000 shares for $60.08 per share. The transaction valued at 60,080 led to the insider holds 11,749 shares of the business.

Paratte A. Robert sold 3,425 shares of KRC for $250,984 on Mar 09. The now owns 27,210 shares after completing the transaction at $73.28 per share. On Nov 05, another insider, Werber Merryl Elizabeth, who serves as the SVP, CAO, Controller of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $71.00 each. As a result, the insider received 71,000 and left with 12,974 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kilroy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRC has reached a high of $79.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 950.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.31M. Shares short for KRC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.80, compared to 4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 4.35%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KRC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.99, compared to 2.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78. The current Payout Ratio is 124.20% for KRC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 21, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.99 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.84. EPS for the following year is $2.04, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.37 and $1.79.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $259.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $267.4M to a low estimate of $254.1M. As of the current estimate, Kilroy Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $228.51M, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $259.54M, an increase of 0.20% less than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $274.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $230.95M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $948.99M, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $980.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.