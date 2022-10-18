It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) stock

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) closed the day trading at 24.14 up 2.37% from the previous closing price of $23.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1158320 shares were traded. BXSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.54.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BXSL, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 13, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Marshall Brad bought 40,000 shares for $24.98 per share. The transaction valued at 999,139 led to the insider holds 161,284 shares of the business.

Bass Robert J bought 2,485 shares of BXSL for $71,493 on Mar 08. The Trustee now owns 10,926 shares after completing the transaction at $28.77 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Bass Robert J, who serves as the Trustee of the company, bought 3,660 shares for $31.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 115,802 and bolstered with 8,285 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXSL has reached a high of $37.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BXSL traded about 679.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BXSL traded about 705.16k shares per day. A total of 169.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.10M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BXSL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 423.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.99, compared to 230.16k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.25% and a Short% of Float of 0.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.58 and $2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.51. EPS for the following year is $2.66, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.97 and $2.47.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $184.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $191.33M to a low estimate of $181.32M. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s year-ago sales were $180.38M, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $189.13M, an increase of 3.30% over than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $191.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $186.89M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $768.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $736.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $753.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $733.23M, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $807.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $896.95M and the low estimate is $746.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.