It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With HEXO Corp. (HEXO) stock

The closing price of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) was 0.17 for the day, up 2.46% from the previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0042 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9685845 shares were traded. HEXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1844 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1685.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HEXO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Underperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $1.07 to $0.53.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEXO has reached a high of $1.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1995, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3726.

Shares Statistics:

HEXO traded an average of 7.83M shares per day over the past three months and 14.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 601.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 442.17M. Insiders hold about 2.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.99% stake in the company. Shares short for HEXO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.45, compared to 37.06M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.07 and -$2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.09 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.68M to a low estimate of $29.26M. As of the current estimate, HEXO Corp.’s year-ago sales were $30.62M, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.83M, a decrease of -20.50% less than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.11M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HEXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $156.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $145.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $150.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $97.76M, up 54.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $154.44M and the low estimate is $125.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.