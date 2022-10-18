It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) stock

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) closed the day trading at 3.76 up 14.98% from the previous closing price of $3.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1813052 shares were traded. VKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VKTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.10 and its Current Ratio is at 12.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 25, 2021, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $12.

On June 05, 2020, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 05, 2020, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 45,000 shares for $2.47 per share. The transaction valued at 111,195 led to the insider holds 111,250 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VKTX has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2042, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1165.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VKTX traded about 615.63K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VKTX traded about 714.87k shares per day. A total of 76.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.77M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VKTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.06, compared to 4.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.16% and a Short% of Float of 3.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$1.04, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$1.45.