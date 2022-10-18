NE (Noble Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) closed at 32.56 up 4.09% from its previous closing price of $31.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1188864 shares were traded. NE stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Noble Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 12 when PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 76,837 shares for $28.94 per share. The transaction valued at 2,223,663 led to the insider holds 15,242,031 shares of the business.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 319,148 shares of NE for $9,191,462 on Oct 11. The 10% Owner now owns 15,318,868 shares after completing the transaction at $28.80 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 314,113 shares for $28.91 each. As a result, the insider received 9,081,007 and left with 15,638,016 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Noble’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NE has reached a high of $38.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NE has traded an average of 1.15M shares per day and 1.78M over the past ten days. A total of 130.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.36M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.91, compared to 4.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.46% and a Short% of Float of 12.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.74 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2. EPS for the following year is $3.6, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.24 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $998M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $847.81M, up 34.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.