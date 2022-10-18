Sunrun Inc. (RUN) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) was 21.57 for the day, up 1.70% from the previous closing price of $21.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8369266 shares were traded. RUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RUN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on September 28, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $46.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when Jurich Lynn Michelle sold 75,000 shares for $24.91 per share. The transaction valued at 1,868,138 led to the insider holds 1,449,459 shares of the business.

Abajian Danny sold 172 shares of RUN for $4,689 on Oct 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 148,336 shares after completing the transaction at $27.26 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Dickson Paul S., who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 155 shares for $27.13 each. As a result, the insider received 4,205 and left with 162,440 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has reached a high of $60.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.61.

Shares Statistics:

RUN traded an average of 8.00M shares per day over the past three months and 7.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 211.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.62M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RUN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 29.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.30, compared to 27.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.27% and a Short% of Float of 17.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.88 and -$2.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $554.5M to a low estimate of $437.1M. As of the current estimate, Sunrun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $401.17M, an estimated increase of 24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $524.3M, an increase of 19.50% less than the figure of $24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $601.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $478M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.6B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.