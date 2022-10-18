The name Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) closed at 26.02 up 54.15% from its previous closing price of $16.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 34204450 shares were traded. LFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Archaea Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 04, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On June 17, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $26.

On March 08, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 25 when ARES MANAGEMENT LLC sold 14,942,643 shares for $17.04 per share. The transaction valued at 254,622,637 led to the insider holds 1,877 shares of the business.

Aria Renewable Energy Systems sold 14,942,643 shares of LFG for $254,622,637 on Mar 25. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $17.04 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Aria Renewable Energy Systems, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 656,300 shares for $17.95 each. As a result, the insider received 11,780,585 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LFG has reached a high of $23.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LFG has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 4.49M over the past ten days. A total of 80.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.02M. Shares short for LFG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.21M with a Short Ratio of 5.22, compared to 2.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.24% and a Short% of Float of 5.68%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.37 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $411M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $336.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $363.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.13M, up 371.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $563.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $616.3M and the low estimate is $498.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.