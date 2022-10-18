The name Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) closed at 22.70 up 3.09% from its previous closing price of $22.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1602792 shares were traded. AXTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On July 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 when COOK WILLIAM M bought 2,000 shares for $24.64 per share. The transaction valued at 49,280 led to the insider holds 20,320 shares of the business.

Weaver Troy D. sold 24,000 shares of AXTA for $755,040 on Nov 02. The SVP, Global Refinish now owns 27,337 shares after completing the transaction at $31.46 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Axalta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXTA has reached a high of $34.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AXTA has traded an average of 2.16M shares per day and 2.36M over the past ten days. A total of 221.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.01M. Shares short for AXTA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.58, compared to 5.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.99 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.61 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.23B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $1.19B. As of the current estimate, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.1B, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B, an increase of 9.70% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.42B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.47B and the low estimate is $4.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.