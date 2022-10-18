There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Chewy Inc. (CHWY) can be one of them

The closing price of Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) was 36.54 for the day, up 10.76% from the previous closing price of $32.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4421659 shares were traded. CHWY stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHWY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on October 07, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

On July 26, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $44.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Singh Sumit sold 11,748 shares for $40.46 per share. The transaction valued at 475,371 led to the insider holds 47,613 shares of the business.

Singh Sumit sold 10,460 shares of CHWY for $515,592 on Aug 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 59,361 shares after completing the transaction at $49.29 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Singh Sumit, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 217,986 shares for $49.29 each. As a result, the insider received 10,743,933 and left with 504,715 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 130.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHWY has reached a high of $80.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.95.

Shares Statistics:

CHWY traded an average of 4.40M shares per day over the past three months and 5.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 421.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.01M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CHWY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.93M with a Short Ratio of 5.56, compared to 20.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.74% and a Short% of Float of 34.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 21 analysts recommending between $0.41 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHWY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.89B, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.69B and the low estimate is $10.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.