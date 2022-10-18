There are many powerful catalysts in the market: SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) can be one of them

The closing price of SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) was 2.29 for the day, up 2.23% from the previous closing price of $2.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1192136 shares were traded. SMRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMRT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Imperial Capital on August 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On May 25, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Compass Point initiated its Buy rating on May 25, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Best Robert T. bought 84,000 shares for $3.65 per share. The transaction valued at 306,852 led to the insider holds 4,905,222 shares of the business.

BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS sold 95,634 shares of SMRT for $536,449 on Aug 11. The 10% Owner now owns 19,630,624 shares after completing the transaction at $5.61 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 66,939 shares for $5.53 each. As a result, the insider received 369,851 and left with 19,726,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMRT has reached a high of $14.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0832, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2407.

Shares Statistics:

SMRT traded an average of 1.90M shares per day over the past three months and 2.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 195.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.75M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SMRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.5M with a Short Ratio of 5.44, compared to 5.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.86% and a Short% of Float of 8.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.09 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $254.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $230.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $240.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.64M, up 117.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $513.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $559.1M and the low estimate is $425.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 113.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.