There Is Still Room For Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) closed the day trading at 17.55 up 1.98% from the previous closing price of $17.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1283855 shares were traded. FULT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FULT, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 01, 2020, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $12.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on June 01, 2020, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Snyder Angela M sold 4,138 shares for $17.53 per share. The transaction valued at 72,551 led to the insider holds 37,490 shares of the business.

Campbell David M sold 5,156 shares of FULT for $79,971 on May 23. The Sr Executive Vice President now owns 22,202 shares after completing the transaction at $15.51 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Sargent Angela M, who serves as the SEVP & Chief Info Officer of the company, sold 10,823 shares for $17.20 each. As a result, the insider received 186,124 and left with 60,915 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fulton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FULT has reached a high of $19.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FULT traded about 976.29K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FULT traded about 1.06M shares per day. A total of 167.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.72M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FULT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.3M with a Short Ratio of 5.51, compared to 6.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.66%.

Dividends & Splits

FULT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.53 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.33. The current Payout Ratio is 35.20% for FULT, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.71. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.67.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $203.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $208.5M to a low estimate of $194.6M. As of the current estimate, Fulton Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $163.79M, an estimated increase of 24.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $212.85M, an increase of 26.10% over than the figure of $24.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $219M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $203.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FULT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $774.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $745.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $761.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $676.03M, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $858.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $904.84M and the low estimate is $813.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.