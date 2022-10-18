There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Agenus Inc. (AGEN).

As of close of business last night, Agenus Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.68, up 9.84% from its previous closing price of $2.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3944845 shares were traded. AGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4393.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AGEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SMBC Nikko on September 28, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On December 16, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when O’Day Steven J sold 38,679 shares for $3.06 per share. The transaction valued at 118,346 led to the insider holds 61,321 shares of the business.

AGENUS INC bought 1,400,000 shares of AGEN for $16,800,000 on Oct 19. The 10% Owner now owns 20,881,000 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Agenus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 268.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGEN has reached a high of $5.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5502, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4128.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AGEN traded 4.51M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 277.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.86M. Insiders hold about 9.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AGEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.75, compared to 14.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.33% and a Short% of Float of 5.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.89. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $18.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.09M to a low estimate of $15M. As of the current estimate, Agenus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.41M, an estimated decrease of -8.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $88.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $295.67M, down -76.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $111.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $149.9M and the low estimate is $88.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.