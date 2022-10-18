There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL).

In the latest session, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) closed at 12.49 up 17.83% from its previous closing price of $10.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1951217 shares were traded. AVXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.90 and its Current Ratio is at 16.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On September 23, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 16, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Skarpelos Athanasios sold 50,000 shares for $9.06 per share. The transaction valued at 453,000 led to the insider holds 1,306,458 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVXL has reached a high of $23.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVXL has traded an average of 785.41K shares per day and 833.26k over the past ten days. A total of 77.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.59M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AVXL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.26M with a Short Ratio of 13.06, compared to 9.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.67% and a Short% of Float of 10.98%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.78 and -$0.96.