There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC).

As of close of business last night, CTI BioPharma Corp.’s stock clocked out at 4.89, up 4.49% from its previous closing price of $4.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4144829 shares were traded. CTIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTIC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on October 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On September 01, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

On July 07, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on July 07, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when KIRSKE DAVID sold 2,109 shares for $6.26 per share. The transaction valued at 13,194 led to the insider holds 16,913 shares of the business.

KIRSKE DAVID sold 300 shares of CTIC for $1,875 on Oct 03. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 16,913 shares after completing the transaction at $6.25 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, KIRSKE DAVID, who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 139,841 shares for $6.05 each. As a result, the insider received 845,549 and left with 16,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 39.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTIC has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.8724, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8106.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTIC traded 4.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.16M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CTIC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.61M with a Short Ratio of 4.07, compared to 14.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.33% and a Short% of Float of 15.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is $0, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.99 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $163.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $313.9M and the low estimate is $65.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 215.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.