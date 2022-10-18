There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Prologis Inc. (PLD).

In the latest session, Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) closed at 105.23 up 5.73% from its previous closing price of $99.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5034543 shares were traded. PLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Prologis Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 228.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 113.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Scotiabank on October 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform and sets its target price to $116 from $137 previously.

On October 13, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $128.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on October 13, 2022, with a $128 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Modjtabai Avid bought 15,000 shares for $118.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,779,750 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

LYONS IRVING F III sold 44,385 shares of PLD for $7,305,727 on Apr 25. The Director now owns 22,431 shares after completing the transaction at $164.60 per share. On Mar 25, another insider, ZOLLARS WILLIAM D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,350 shares for $155.68 each. As a result, the insider received 210,168 and left with 15,606 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Prologis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLD has reached a high of $174.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 118.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 136.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLD has traded an average of 3.92M shares per day and 5.49M over the past ten days. A total of 923.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 920.43M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PLD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.88M with a Short Ratio of 5.46, compared to 12.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 2.81%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PLD is 3.16, from 2.37 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.66 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.86. EPS for the following year is $3.39, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.27 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.15B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.53B and the low estimate is $4.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.