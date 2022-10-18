There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) closed the day trading at 2.35 up 6.33% from the previous closing price of $2.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1013742 shares were traded. QUOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2250.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QUOT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when GESSOW ANDREW J bought 6,000 shares for $1.80 per share. The transaction valued at 10,800 led to the insider holds 141,375 shares of the business.

GESSOW ANDREW J bought 5,000 shares of QUOT for $9,150 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 375,108 shares after completing the transaction at $1.83 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, GESSOW ANDREW J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,630 and bolstered with 135,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QUOT has reached a high of $7.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1838, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4962.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QUOT traded about 981.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QUOT traded about 795.05k shares per day. A total of 95.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.35M. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for QUOT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.83, compared to 6.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.71% and a Short% of Float of 7.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.04 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $78.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.5M to a low estimate of $71.5M. As of the current estimate, Quotient Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $115.32M, an estimated decrease of -32.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.85M, a decrease of -42.00% less than the figure of -$32.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.85M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QUOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $345.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $341.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $343.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $521.49M, down -34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $379.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $388.24M and the low estimate is $371.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.