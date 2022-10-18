Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)

The closing price of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) was 0.27 for the day, up 19.21% from the previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0398 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2787263 shares were traded. OTMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2823 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2355.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OTMO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 03, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTMO has reached a high of $5.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4162, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3573.

Shares Statistics:

OTMO traded an average of 623.26K shares per day over the past three months and 561.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 140.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.24M. Insiders hold about 29.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OTMO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 138.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.50, compared to 154.9k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.10% and a Short% of Float of 0.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OTMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.72M, up 662.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.8M and the low estimate is $23.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 235.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.