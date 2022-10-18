Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

The closing price of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) was 0.93 for the day, up 4.84% from the previous closing price of $0.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0431 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6094589 shares were traded. SKLZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9119.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SKLZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.60 and its Current Ratio is at 8.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 04, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $1.50.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $2.10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Mbugua Stanley sold 10,620 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 11,310 led to the insider holds 29,290 shares of the business.

SLOAN HARRY bought 100,000 shares of SKLZ for $227,000 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 291,423 shares after completing the transaction at $2.27 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Bruckheimer Jerome Leon, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 101,215 shares for $2.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 248,989 and bolstered with 133,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKLZ has reached a high of $13.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2990, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4125.

Shares Statistics:

SKLZ traded an average of 7.22M shares per day over the past three months and 8.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 408.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.21M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SKLZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 55.31M with a Short Ratio of 6.34, compared to 60.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.51% and a Short% of Float of 17.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKLZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $407.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $388.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $399.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $384.09M, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $447.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $480M and the low estimate is $421.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.