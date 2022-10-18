What shareholders can do to beat the market with ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) stock

In the latest session, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) closed at 2.69 up 2.67% from its previous closing price of $2.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2200735 shares were traded. ADMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5950.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 11, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $5.

On November 09, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $4.50.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on November 09, 2021, with a $4.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when Grossman Adam S bought 250,000 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 250,000 led to the insider holds 1,128,444 shares of the business.

Grossman Adam S bought 100,000 shares of ADMA for $100,000 on Oct 25. The President and CEO now owns 2,137,616 shares after completing the transaction at $1.00 per share. On Oct 25, another insider, LENZ BRIAN, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,000 and bolstered with 1,065,501 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADMA has reached a high of $2.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5570, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0115.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADMA has traded an average of 2.70M shares per day and 2.32M over the past ten days. A total of 196.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.83M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ADMA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 28.73M with a Short Ratio of 10.21, compared to 25.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.63% and a Short% of Float of 15.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $31.81M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $33.1M to a low estimate of $30.3M. As of the current estimate, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.83M, an estimated increase of 78.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $137.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $128.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.94M, up 63.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $192.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $216M and the low estimate is $173.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.