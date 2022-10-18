Which analyst expects The Clorox Company (CLX) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) closed at 133.19 up 1.45% from its previous closing price of $131.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1365762 shares were traded. CLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.98.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Clorox Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $160.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on July 13, 2022, with a $160 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when MACKAY A D DAVID sold 1,000 shares for $140.63 per share. The transaction valued at 140,630 led to the insider holds 600 shares of the business.

Reynolds Eric H sold 585 shares of CLX for $90,576 on May 09. The EVP – Chief Operating Officer now owns 17,289 shares after completing the transaction at $154.83 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Barral Diego J, who serves as the SVP – GM, International of the company, sold 240 shares for $170.00 each. As a result, the insider received 40,800 and left with 8,742 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLX has reached a high of $186.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 140.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 145.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLX has traded an average of 1.02M shares per day and 993.1k over the past ten days. A total of 123.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.82M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CLX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.45M with a Short Ratio of 6.59, compared to 7.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.06% and a Short% of Float of 6.92%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CLX is 4.72, from 4.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.52. The current Payout Ratio is 123.60% for CLX, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 23, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.3 and $3.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $5.26, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.8 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.86B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.91B to a low estimate of $1.82B. As of the current estimate, The Clorox Company’s year-ago sales were $1.8B, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.34B, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.46B and the low estimate is $7.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.