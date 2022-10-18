WKHS (Workhorse Group Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) closed at 2.43 up 7.05% from its previous closing price of $2.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3171193 shares were traded. WKHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3150.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Workhorse Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $7 previously.

On March 03, 2022, R. F. Lafferty Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $6.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Mader Pamela S. bought 12,600 shares for $3.18 per share. The transaction valued at 40,050 led to the insider holds 53,508 shares of the business.

DAUCH RICHARD F bought 50,000 shares of WKHS for $155,000 on Mar 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,955,115 shares after completing the transaction at $3.10 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, March Stanley Raymond, who serves as the VP, Business Development of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $3.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 47,700 and bolstered with 42,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WKHS has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1116, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3130.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WKHS has traded an average of 3.85M shares per day and 3.35M over the past ten days. A total of 159.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.39M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WKHS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 43.52M with a Short Ratio of 9.92, compared to 40.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.61% and a Short% of Float of 27.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WKHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was -$852k, down -2,927.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $129.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $189.1M and the low estimate is $98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 435.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.