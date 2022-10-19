A correction may be in store for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares?

In the latest session, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) closed at 1.60 up 11.89% from its previous closing price of $1.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1467802 shares were traded. KAVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1999.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KAVL has reached a high of $3.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1689, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3372.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KAVL has traded an average of 1.55M shares per day and 312.64k over the past ten days. A total of 41.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.95M. Insiders hold about 30.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KAVL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 222.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.26, compared to 1.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 1.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.53 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75M and the low estimate is $75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 420.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.