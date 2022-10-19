A correction may be in store for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares?

As of close of business last night, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 116.83, up 2.12% from its previous closing price of $114.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1210850 shares were traded. SRPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SRPT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $157 to $150.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on December 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $125.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Chambers Michael Andrew bought 57,100 shares for $104.43 per share. The transaction valued at 5,963,124 led to the insider holds 108,178 shares of the business.

Chambers Michael Andrew bought 46,170 shares of SRPT for $4,999,230 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 51,078 shares after completing the transaction at $108.28 per share. On Nov 24, another insider, Rodino-Klapac Louise, who serves as the Head of R&D, CSO of the company, bought 3,780 shares for $79.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 299,867 and bolstered with 65,678 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRPT has reached a high of $120.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 110.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SRPT traded 1.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.72M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SRPT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.36M with a Short Ratio of 6.71, compared to 4.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.13% and a Short% of Float of 6.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.88 and a low estimate of -$1.7, while EPS last year was -$1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.07, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.55 and -$6.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.63. EPS for the following year is -$3.54, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.08 and -$6.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $919.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $882.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $899.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $701.89M, up 28.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $928M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.