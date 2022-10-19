A correction may be in store for Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) shares?

In the latest session, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) closed at 56.59 down -1.24% from its previous closing price of $57.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4948337 shares were traded. WYNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.29.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wynn Resorts Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 15, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $117.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $62.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Mulroy Patricia sold 2,000 shares for $66.14 per share. The transaction valued at 132,274 led to the insider holds 6,781 shares of the business.

Mulroy Patricia sold 2,000 shares of WYNN for $134,220 on Aug 08. The Director now owns 8,781 shares after completing the transaction at $67.11 per share. On Feb 11, another insider, Mulroy Patricia, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 400 shares for $94.25 each. As a result, the insider received 37,700 and left with 7,307 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WYNN has reached a high of $99.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WYNN has traded an average of 3.06M shares per day and 4.8M over the past ten days. A total of 114.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WYNN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 9.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.13% and a Short% of Float of 9.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$2.03, while EPS last year was -$1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$5.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.35. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.23 and -$2.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $980.85M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $769.62M. As of the current estimate, Wynn Resorts Limited’s year-ago sales were $932.47M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WYNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.71B and the low estimate is $5.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.