A glimpse at DocuSign Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, DocuSign Inc.’s stock clocked out at 48.49, up 5.05% from its previous closing price of $46.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7550524 shares were traded. DOCU stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DOCU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 03, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $73 to $47.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $58.MoffettNathanson initiated its Underperform rating on September 22, 2022, with a $58 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when OLRICH SCOTT V. sold 255 shares for $110.31 per share. The transaction valued at 28,129 led to the insider holds 40,060 shares of the business.

OLRICH SCOTT V. sold 3,948 shares of DOCU for $434,623 on Apr 05. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 230,663 shares after completing the transaction at $110.09 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, OLRICH SCOTT V., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 835 shares for $109.99 each. As a result, the insider received 91,844 and left with 40,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCU has reached a high of $288.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DOCU traded 4.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 200.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.75M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.17, compared to 13.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.35% and a Short% of Float of 8.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.72. EPS for the following year is $1.94, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.29 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.11B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.93B and the low estimate is $2.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.