A glimpse at PPG Industries Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, PPG Industries Inc.’s stock clocked out at 116.74, up 3.03% from its previous closing price of $113.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1120843 shares were traded. PPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PPG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on October 17, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $127.

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $145.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Liebert Rebecca B. sold 30,086 shares for $129.90 per share. The transaction valued at 3,908,273 led to the insider holds 24,693 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PPG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPG has reached a high of $177.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 130.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PPG traded 1.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 236.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.37M. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PPG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 2.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.13, PPG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.64. The current Payout Ratio is 51.40% for PPG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 14, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.28 and a low estimate of $1.72, while EPS last year was $1.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.79, with high estimates of $2.21 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.48 and $6.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.03. EPS for the following year is $8.53, with 26 analysts recommending between $9.65 and $7.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.8B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.01B and the low estimate is $17.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.