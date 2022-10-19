A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

The price of Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) closed at 38.72 in the last session, up 1.49% from day before closing price of $38.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1035812 shares were traded. AVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AVT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on September 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $35 from $45 previously.

On July 14, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $46.

BofA Securities reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on October 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Liguori Thomas sold 24,221 shares for $45.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,090,623 led to the insider holds 30,066 shares of the business.

Liguori Thomas sold 24,221 shares of AVT for $1,063,738 on Aug 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 54,287 shares after completing the transaction at $43.92 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Liguori Thomas, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 20,161 shares for $44.73 each. As a result, the insider received 901,701 and left with 78,508 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avnet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVT has reached a high of $50.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AVT traded on average about 866.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 712.08k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 97.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.48M. Shares short for AVT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 5.17, compared to 4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.56% and a Short% of Float of 6.04%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AVT is 1.16, which was 0.84 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.15. The current Payout Ratio is 14.20% for AVT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 28, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.13 and a low estimate of $1.93, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.87, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.99 and $6.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.84. EPS for the following year is $6.85, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.77 and $5.93.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.38B to a low estimate of $6.2B. As of the current estimate, Avnet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.23B, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.53B, up 23.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.75B and the low estimate is $22.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.