A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)

After finishing at $0.26 in the prior trading day, Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) closed at 0.35, up 35.07%. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.0261 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23531598 shares were traded. EQOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2601.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EQOS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on May 05, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQOS has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4991, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2333.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 238.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.47M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.36M. Insiders hold about 34.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EQOS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 758.31k with a Short Ratio of 4.91, compared to 1.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 1.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $12.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.4M to a low estimate of $7.47M. As of the current estimate, Eqonex Limited’s year-ago sales were $300k, an estimated increase of 4,013.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.34M, an increase of 4,013.30% over than the figure of $4,013.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.47M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $300k, up 4,013.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $300k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.71M and the low estimate is $170k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -97.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.