Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) closed the day trading at 0.27 up 6.08% from the previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.0049 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1335539 shares were traded. AGRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2501.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AGRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2018, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on November 29, 2018, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when ALTOMARI ALFRED bought 50,000 shares for $0.45 per share. The transaction valued at 22,500 led to the insider holds 64,343 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGRX has reached a high of $37.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3871, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0330.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AGRX traded about 2.93M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AGRX traded about 747.37k shares per day. A total of 202.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.65M. Insiders hold about 1.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AGRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 772.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.43, compared to 481.59k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 2.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$3.94, with high estimates of -$3.94 and low estimates of -$3.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.17 and -$2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22M to a low estimate of $1.22M. As of the current estimate, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $160k, an estimated increase of 1,000.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.84M, an increase of 62.80% less than the figure of $1,000.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.84M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1M, up 116.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.26M and the low estimate is $20.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 127.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.