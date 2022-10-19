Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) closed at 7.91 in the last session, up 2.33% from day before closing price of $7.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4256462 shares were traded. ALIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALIT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 119.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On August 02, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

On February 08, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on February 08, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 01 when Massey Richard N bought 10,000 shares for $9.54 per share. The transaction valued at 95,389 led to the insider holds 394,387 shares of the business.

FOLEY WILLIAM P II sold 189,329 shares of ALIT for $1,897,077 on Mar 31. The Director now owns 12,874,773 shares after completing the transaction at $10.02 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, FOLEY WILLIAM P II, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 302,305 shares for $10.18 each. As a result, the insider received 3,077,465 and left with 13,064,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alight’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1318.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALIT has reached a high of $12.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALIT traded on average about 1.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.85M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 457.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 428.92M.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.92B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.35B and the low estimate is $3.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.