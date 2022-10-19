An average trading volume for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $143.96 in the prior trading day, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) closed at 147.74, up 2.63%. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1547051 shares were traded. GNRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $148.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GNRC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 211.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 30, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $229.

On September 28, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $190.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on September 28, 2022, with a $190 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares for $179.90 per share. The transaction valued at 899,500 led to the insider holds 600,975 shares of the business.

Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares of GNRC for $1,081,800 on Sep 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 605,975 shares after completing the transaction at $216.36 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Jagdfeld Aaron, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $264.96 each. As a result, the insider received 1,324,800 and left with 610,975 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Generac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNRC has reached a high of $524.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $136.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 208.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 252.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.88M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.10M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GNRC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.44M with a Short Ratio of 4.17, compared to 4.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.53% and a Short% of Float of 9.68%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GNRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2013 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 09, 2013. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 09, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.83 and a low estimate of $2.35, while EPS last year was $2.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.21, with high estimates of $3.44 and low estimates of $2.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.37 and $10.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.73. EPS for the following year is $13.89, with 20 analysts recommending between $17.5 and $11.34.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $1.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.22B. As of the current estimate, Generac Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $919.98M, an estimated increase of 37.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B, an increase of 41.30% over than the figure of $37.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.29B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.74B, up 38.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.21B and the low estimate is $5.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.