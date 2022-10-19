An average trading volume for Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $0.89 in the prior trading day, Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: LYLT) closed at 0.89, down -0.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0023 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1369045 shares were traded. LYLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9280 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8003.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LYLT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 03, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On February 25, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Rayner Barbara L bought 1,000 shares for $11.62 per share. The transaction valued at 11,615 led to the insider holds 6,795 shares of the business.

Rayner Barbara L bought 2,500 shares of LYLT for $28,450 on May 17. The Director now owns 5,795 shares after completing the transaction at $11.38 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYLT has reached a high of $98.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8821, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.9068.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 827.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 936.66k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 24.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.80M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LYLT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.29, compared to 1.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 8.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $764.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $727.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $745.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $735.31M, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $781.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $808.81M and the low estimate is $761.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.