An average trading volume for Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $42.47 in the prior trading day, Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) closed at 45.33, up 6.73%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1674492 shares were traded. SILK stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SILK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $48.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on November 19, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when Rogers Erica J. sold 10,000 shares for $42.32 per share. The transaction valued at 423,218 led to the insider holds 246,199 shares of the business.

Davis Andrew S. sold 6,753 shares of SILK for $302,264 on Oct 03. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 98,205 shares after completing the transaction at $44.76 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $42.45 each. As a result, the insider received 212,250 and left with 210,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILK has reached a high of $63.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 306.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 433.28k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.25M. Shares short for SILK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 9.23, compared to 2.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.49% and a Short% of Float of 6.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.58 and -$1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.75. EPS for the following year is -$1.37, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$1.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SILK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $132.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $127.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.47M, up 28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $169.9M and the low estimate is $161.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.