An investigation into Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s technical aspects

The price of Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) closed at 41.30 in the last session, up 2.18% from day before closing price of $40.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1327465 shares were traded. CIEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CIEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 277.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on October 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $46 from $56 previously.

On September 06, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $62 to $45.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on August 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $56 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when ALEXANDER STEPHEN B sold 2,000 shares for $40.32 per share. The transaction valued at 80,640 led to the insider holds 23,470 shares of the business.

PETRIK ANDREW C sold 1,000 shares of CIEN for $40,560 on Oct 14. The VP, CONTROLLER now owns 27,877 shares after completing the transaction at $40.56 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, SMITH GARY B, who serves as the President, CEO of the company, sold 3,542 shares for $42.70 each. As a result, the insider received 151,258 and left with 394,124 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ciena’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIEN has reached a high of $78.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CIEN traded on average about 1.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 149.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.85M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CIEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.09, compared to 3.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.02. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.66 and $2.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.62B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.38B and the low estimate is $4.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.