An investigation into PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI)’s technical aspects

The price of PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE: PKI) closed at 130.37 in the last session, up 2.95% from day before closing price of $126.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1042564 shares were traded. PKI stock price reached its highest trading level at $127.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.89.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PKI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $175.

On August 18, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $190 to $170.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $178.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Okun Andrew sold 3,173 shares for $165.42 per share. The transaction valued at 524,867 led to the insider holds 6,391 shares of the business.

Tereau Daniel R sold 5,700 shares of PKI for $827,298 on Jul 22. The Please now owns 13,380 shares after completing the transaction at $145.14 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, Mock James M, who serves as the Please of the company, sold 5,025 shares for $145.49 each. As a result, the insider received 731,092 and left with 27,577 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PerkinElmer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PKI has reached a high of $203.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 154.12.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PKI traded on average about 753.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 830.87k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.96M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PKI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.11M with a Short Ratio of 7.57, compared to 6.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.84% and a Short% of Float of 7.22%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PKI is 0.28, which was 0.28 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.27. The current Payout Ratio is 5.10% for PKI, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.08 and a low estimate of $1.94, while EPS last year was $2.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.53 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.63 and $7.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.33. EPS for the following year is $6.89, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.1 and $6.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PKI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.07B, down -9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.55B and the low estimate is $4.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.