An investigation into Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)’s technical aspects

The price of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) closed at 27.56 in the last session, up 3.61% from day before closing price of $26.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3153166 shares were traded. WES stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WES’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 111.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on July 20, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ sold 10,000,000 shares for $25.25 per share. The transaction valued at 252,500,000 led to the insider holds 190,281,578 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WES has reached a high of $29.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WES traded on average about 832.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 989.99k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 403.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 386.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WES as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.17M with a Short Ratio of 8.51, compared to 7.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WES is 2.00, which was 1.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.36. The current Payout Ratio is 54.70% for WES, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 25, 2014 when the company split stock in a 10:9 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.28 and $2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.12. EPS for the following year is $3.35, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.62 and $2.82.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $806.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $856.9M to a low estimate of $743M. As of the current estimate, Western Midstream Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $681.89M, an estimated increase of 18.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.88B, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.6B and the low estimate is $3.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.