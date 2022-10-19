An investigation into Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $102.18 in the prior trading day, Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) closed at 104.59, up 2.36%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1487864 shares were traded. WOLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.46.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WOLF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 13, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $155.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on September 13, 2022, with a $155 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when LE DUY LOAN T bought 2,000 shares for $120.34 per share. The transaction valued at 240,677 led to the insider holds 2,000 shares of the business.

Dorchak Glenda sold 1,000 shares of WOLF for $75,794 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 7,591 shares after completing the transaction at $75.79 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, LE DUY LOAN T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $75.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 75,230 and bolstered with 22,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOLF has reached a high of $142.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 123.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.42M. Shares short for WOLF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.11M with a Short Ratio of 4.02, compared to 10.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.17% and a Short% of Float of 10.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.4 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $207.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $210.05M to a low estimate of $205M. As of the current estimate, Wolfspeed Inc.’s year-ago sales were $145.8M, an estimated increase of 42.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $728M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $722.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $725.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $525.6M, up 38.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $947.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.