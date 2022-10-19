An overall feel about Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Janus Henderson Group plc’s stock clocked out at 21.36, up 0.47% from its previous closing price of $21.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1200416 shares were traded. JHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.19.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JHG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on July 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23.20 to $22.10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when FOGO GEORGINA sold 10,701 shares for $23.29 per share. The transaction valued at 249,185 led to the insider holds 101,862 shares of the business.

GARDEN EDWARD P bought 201,005 shares of JHG for $7,177,909 on Mar 31. The Director now owns 31,867,800 shares after completing the transaction at $35.71 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, PELTZ NELSON, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 201,005 shares for $35.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,177,909 and bolstered with 31,867,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Janus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JHG has reached a high of $48.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.09.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 165.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.63M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company.

