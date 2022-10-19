Analysis of Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN): Selected Notes

The closing price of Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) was 2.60 for the day, up 3.59% from the previous closing price of $2.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5741359 shares were traded. SAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5000.

Our analysis of SAN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.91.

As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Over the past 52 weeks, SAN has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4942, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9813.

SAN traded an average of 5.49M shares per day over the past three months and 4.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.79B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.79B. Insiders hold about 21.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.18M with a Short Ratio of 0.89, compared to 4.56M on Jun 14, 2022.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.13, SAN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.11. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.46%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.90% for SAN, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 11, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

