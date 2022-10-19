Analysis of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT): Selected Notes

The closing price of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) was 88.04 for the day, up 1.52% from the previous closing price of $86.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1761899 shares were traded. SPOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPOT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on July 07, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $150 from $165 previously.

On June 15, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $101 to $124.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on June 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $150.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPOT has reached a high of $305.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 127.33.

Shares Statistics:

SPOT traded an average of 1.59M shares per day over the past three months and 1.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 192.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.67M. Insiders hold about 27.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SPOT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.85M with a Short Ratio of 3.38, compared to 3.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of -$1.24, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and -$2.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.91. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 25 analysts recommending between $2.52 and -$2.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.15B to a low estimate of $2.97B. As of the current estimate, Spotify Technology S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.83B, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.26B, an increase of 9.60% over than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.12B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.68B, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.47B and the low estimate is $13.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.